Opportunities for software developers
I am still in school, pursuing to get my bachelors in software development. I was curious if I could attempt to get a software engineering position or any engineering position with this degree I'm pursuing? Just wanting to see my options for when I do graduate. Thank you.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer an hour ago
Software engineering position? Yeah, for sure. Any engineering position? Probably not. Unless your school's Software Development program also has some in-depth computer engineering aspects to it where you're actually working on hardware, studying software development will likely lead to software engineer-type roles. Like googlefubrownbelt said, the difference between development and engineering here is likely just title inflation, but if you're worried about the difference in title than it's not a big deal. You're learning the same things anyway.
2
