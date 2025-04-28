Dhruvin Patel in
I want to do remote sales. Can I make $200K in my first year with good work? Is it possible to make a lot of money
4
1066
Sort by:
salesguySales a day ago
It’s definitely possible, but you have to land at the right company with the right comp structure. Look for SaaS companies or tech sales roles where OTE (on-target earnings) for top performers can hit $200K or more even in year one. It’s rare, but with a good product-market fit, strong onboarding, and aggressive closing skills, it’s doable.
2
lefteousSales Development Representative a day ago
Yeah, seconding this. It’s possible, but it’ll be a massive grind. Think 60-70 hour weeks, constant prospecting, and living or dying by your quota. You really have to be okay with high pressure and rejection to get there. If you can handle it though, the money is real.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
749,129