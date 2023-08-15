Hmcoderhmn in  
DevOps  

Canadian citizen looking to work for American companies.

Hey all, does anyone know of particular job portals or agencies that specialize in placing canadian devs with US companies ?

Or any advice/strategies on accomplishing this in general would be appreciated. 

Im a dev with 3 years of experience, half as a fullstack, half in devops. 

Thank yoooou

UltraboostFrontend Software Engineer  
I have been looking around too, but can't find anything in the way of specialists. Seems like a possible strong opportunity to capitalize on for sure though.
HmcoderhmnDevOps  
It’s a shame, seems like a clear win-win for employers and employees

