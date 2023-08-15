Hmcoderhmn in
Canadian citizen looking to work for American companies.
Hey all, does anyone know of particular job portals or agencies that specialize in placing canadian devs with US companies ?
Or any advice/strategies on accomplishing this in general would be appreciated.
Im a dev with 3 years of experience, half as a fullstack, half in devops.
Thank yoooou
2
1618
Sort by:
UltraboostFrontend Software Engineer
I have been looking around too, but can't find anything in the way of specialists. Seems like a possible strong opportunity to capitalize on for sure though.
HmcoderhmnDevOps
It’s a shame, seems like a clear win-win for employers and employees
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482