Tahmid Emam in
You don't need Talent, You need Discipline!
When I first started learning coding I thought good developers are overly talented and had started their journey when they were kid.
But,
I was wrong.
No one is born talented, they become.
5
4728
Sort by:
2
AelectedSoftware Engineer 9 hours ago
This is the truth that the middle 68% of the middle two thirds of the bell curve live in denial of.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
694,642
It's just like sports.
Mediocre talent with hard work contribute well.
Talented without a work effort end up as duds.
Those with both change the game and do things we just scratch our heads at.
Talent might be overrated, and business can hamper the truly talented, but talent certainly exists, and you can often see it pretty quickly.