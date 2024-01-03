Mooma in
Software Engineer Major —> Technical Writing
I have a BS in Software Engineering and am seeking a flexible remote job as a technical writer able to work 20-40 hours a week. I have 5 years experience as a software engineer. Does anyone know a realistic title and hourly pay? I believe I'm eligible for Senior and leadership positions based on what i have seen. Any knowledge of the field is appreciated. Thanks all!
2
1552
Sort by:
IliketechSoftware Engineer
I’m curious, Can you share why you would like to switch to technical writing after 5 years in SWE?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,517