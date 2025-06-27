Soapbox in
You guys having any luck
I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.
I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.
Anyone else in the same boat?
14
4440
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
I'm sure you've heard this before, but my best suggestion to you is to start networking and, honestly, just lower your bar for your first job. Forget about getting a FAANG job for now, no matter what's on your resume. Of course, still apply to them, but you shouldn't be too worried about getting your perfect job right now, you just need any job. Network with some people at much smaller, even local companies and just try to get your foot in the door. Stay there for a few years and then after your first promotion, start looking at FAANG or other top companies.
19
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Solid advice. Although there will still be people out there who are getting the FAANG offers straight out of college, it doesn't do you much good to imagine being in their shoes. Just do what you can do to get your first job and from there the playing field levels out a bit.
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
781,009