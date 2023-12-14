Accepted Job Offer with Lockheed Martin - Proposal Analyst Early Career

I am currently a college student graduating in about 2 weeks and I received an offer from Lockheed Martin for a Proposal Analyst position. I accepted the offer as my current employer did not extend my current contract and the extension for my decision I asked from Lockheed was approaching. I regret not negotiating my offer as relocating was a huge deciding factor in accepting the job.





Is it possible to negotiate after accepting the offer ? I realize it is most likely going to be very difficult but worth asking in case I may have a chance to negotiate the relocation or base salary.