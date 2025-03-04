Salary Progression Comparison As A 26 yo

As the title suggests, here is my salary progression as a 26 yo Software Engineer in the Southwestern region of Ohio USA with their bachelor's and master's degree.





2021 - $65,000 - First job out of college

2022 - $67,000 - Merit increase (w/ Masters)

2022 - $80,000 - Job change

2023 - $82,000 - Merit Increase

2024 - $85,000 - Merit Increase

2024 - $97,000 - Promotion

2025 - $100,000 - Merit Increase

2025 - $117,000 - Job change





This is salary only, and i'm very curious to hear how I am doing in comparison to other people in the field at my age. Should I be making less or more given my YOE, degrees and location? Which industry should I be looking at given my location?







