dutchie in
Boston Area L5 Product Designer: Which companies are best?
Moving on from my current remote company and looking for remote or hybrid Boston area. Been Senior for an couple years, clear career progression, 6 YOE. I am thinking $150k base salary is a good start. Do most companies offer equity or RSU? Who is the best?
1
2722
Sort by:
ranknfile23Product Designer
Sort by highest paying on this page: https://www.levels.fyi/t/product-designer/locations/greater-boston-area
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,591