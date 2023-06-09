EMs in Every Pod

Ytfjpm in  
Does anyone work on (or know of) a team/company that has Engineering Managers who are not technology OR team (pod) specific?

Example:
Three product teams with a PM, designer, QA and three engineers each. The company has two engineering managers that manage the engineers + do some IC work. The company also has QA and Design managers for those roles respectively. The Managers manage individuals who may be on any of the teams.
WingardiumMariotaSoftware Engineering Manager  
I can't quite tell what you're asking, are you asking if there are any companies that have engineering managers NOT leading a team of engineers?
YtfjpmSoftware Engineer  
Essentially. To be even more precise: are there companies that promote the idea of having managers on separate teams from the engineers?
