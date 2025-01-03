19g618l2gwwp1w in
Poll
Will the sw engineering job market ever go back up?
Will the software engineering job market ever go back to how it was a couple years ago?
A part of me can see there is a lot still to be done and many products still to introduce. I feel like there's need, it's just not fully realized at the moment. What do you guys think?
Closed
631 participants
16
6397
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
There's a finite supply of senior engineering talent and it's going to get squeezed given that we had weaker hiring of juniors once covid showed up, and then doubled down on that trend when layoffs started. Way too many companies are relying on someone else to create senior talent for them, this isn't sustainable. I also think a lot of the "efficiency" gains from layoffs the last two years will turn out to be fake and unsustainable. It might take years for these trends to gradually assert themselves though. But this remains a profession that enables lots of economic growth, the opportunities will come.
29
VaushiteInfrastructure
Capitalism inevitably follows these cycles of myopic shareholder driven pumping and dumping.
There will be another gigantic market crash in the next few years, interest rates will fall with it and suddenly there will be more cash for a hiring boom. Then in the interest of making like go up the squeeze will begin anew.
There will be another gigantic market crash in the next few years, interest rates will fall with it and suddenly there will be more cash for a hiring boom. Then in the interest of making like go up the squeeze will begin anew.
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,607