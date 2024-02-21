CIDoubleSP in
Machine learning
AI and machine learning has been making some huge waves in the tech security world. Has anyone had experience pivoting from regular cyber security operations to roles focused more on AI or Machine learning (without being shipped to an engineering or development cell)?
2
2932
Sort by:
gpt666Data Scientist
Why would you do that? Cyber security is a specific use case that will remain relevant as long as IT infrastructure exists. That’s not the case with AI/ML. Currently there is a lot of hype, however not many viable use cases get implemented at small and mid sized companies. Or do you want to switch for FAANG?
CIDoubleSPSecurity Analyst
Well, when looking at the latest major advancements in cyber security they have all been influenced by or were directly attributed to AI/ML. With that being the case I feel that the next logical step would be to posture my career into the niche that’s identifying new use cases for AI/ML that benefit cyber. There’s no argument about the huge gap between defensive cyber ability and offensive cyber talent. Really I’m looking to see if anyone has found a role or identified an opportunity to have a hand in both AI/ML and cyber security
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,532