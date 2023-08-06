19g616kync4wak in
Stripe Backend Phone Screen
Has anyone recently appeared for a phone screen for Stripe Backend dev position? I have one coming up (in Canada) and would love to know what to expect. Recruiter emphasized they don't ask coding trivia, leetcode, etc.
axecapSoftware Engineer
I was asked to essentially create an api
19g616kync4wakSoftware Engineering Manager
Thanks for sharing. Was this during the first coding interview? Would you mind sharing a little more details about the problem?
