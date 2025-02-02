mefyi in
Amazon Interview - Embedded Software
Hi everyone,
I have been invited to an interview for the a position as "Sr. Embedded Linux Engineer" in Madrid, Spain.
I am familiar with the "leadership principles" and have read about the behavioral interviews.
My question here is rather about the technical parts.
Could you provide any information about the technical interview for the positions in the area of Embedded Software and how one could best prepare for different stages of the interview?
Thanks.
