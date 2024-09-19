19g618l2gwwp1w in
How to handle my boss when leaving ?
I really like the people in my current company. I'm in the process of getting an offer from a new company. I feel really bad leaving my company because the people here have helped me grow and are very nice especially my manager.
But I do feel I can't grow anymore here and I'm capable of more.
I dread the day when I'll have to tell my manager that I'm leaving. He already seems to have a suspicion that something is going on and asked me. I acted normal. Anyone faced a situation like this?
refer61614
Yes. Everyone. Don’t make the mistake of trying to stay longer if you don’t have growth.
