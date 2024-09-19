How to handle my boss when leaving ?

I really like the people in my current company. I'm in the process of getting an offer from a new company. I feel really bad leaving my company because the people here have helped me grow and are very nice especially my manager.

But I do feel I can't grow anymore here and I'm capable of more.

I dread the day when I'll have to tell my manager that I'm leaving. He already seems to have a suspicion that something is going on and asked me. I acted normal. Anyone faced a situation like this?