How much equity / base to expect from Series A $100M startup?
I cleared the interview rounds for a Series A $100M valuation startup. What kind of offer can I expect as an SWE at the highest level in the company? For context I currently make $800k total in a big tech company.
mctang719Software Engineer
I joined one similar to what you described based on the very limited information. I got “scammed” with their options. I was given 2000 shares a year and told their valuation is about to be 10x’ed in 2 years. They did 10x in 2 years to unicorn status. By my option at peak was only worth 20k a year. lol. Total joke. I would recommend reading books like “how to be smarter than your VC” to understand how the option structure works before accepting any offer. Since you are getting 800k TC a year, I would assume you are joining as a very high level member. Having a lawyer to review it won’t hurt either.
19g6xktuhutm8Business Development
thanks for the valuable advice. i did some reading. they say ask the company to disclose the total amount of shares outstanding: https://www.wealthfront.com/blog/equity-ipo-guide/valuing-your-startup-equity/: "It's a huge red flag if a prospective employer won't disclose their number of shares outstanding once you've reached the offer stage. It's usually a signal they have something they're trying to hide." — Wealthfront CEO Andy Rachleff
