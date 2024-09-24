CMOHopeful in
Are the hey days done?!
As a non-tech employee (Marketing) I hear the doom and gloom of the industry. Between the layoffs, RTO mandates and alleged plateauing TC, do you feel the hay days of tech are over?
mediocreFull Stack
The ridiculous salaries from 3 years ago are probably never coming back but we can look forward to much better stability and tech will probably become a better career choice for anyone looking for stability
