CMOHopeful in  
Marketing  

Poll

Are the hey days done?!

As a non-tech employee (Marketing) I hear the doom and gloom of the industry. Between the layoffs, RTO mandates and alleged plateauing TC, do you feel the hay days of tech are over?

Closed

70 participants

4
1034
Sort by:
mediocreFull Stack  
The ridiculous salaries from 3 years ago are probably never coming back but we can look forward to much better stability and tech will probably become a better career choice for anyone looking for stability
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,591