Micron technology hiring freeze
Micron Technology now is on hiring freeze, but I know that :
1. Boise new Fab, ID1 recruiting is affected.
2. Fab10 Singapore (TD) is not affected too much, offer and interviews are still ongoing.
Anyone knows any news about when Micron will recover back to norm recruiting phase ? The stock price is recovering.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at Snowflake
Micron’s been weird lately. A buddy applied in Feb and still hasn’t heard back. Wouldn’t hold my breath tbh.
1
xfdhsgdyeHardware Engineer
Micron United States hiring freeze starts ~April, exception only. no news now is bad but maybe everyone is just waiting for it be back to normal.
good luck for your friend.
