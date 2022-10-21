hydraulix in
Rejecting Google
Hello!
If I reject an offer from Google, what will the future effect be on recruitment? My hope is that I'd be prioritized in the future as someone who already passed and was qualified, but I'm not sure.
TheShicksinatorComputer Science at Stevens Institute of Technology
Use "offer from Google" as leverage when negotiating with others. Allow their imaginations of what comp Google is offering to err in your favor.
hydraulixDevOps Engineer
Thanks! I definitely would, but I'm not really looking otherwise. Would be this or my current company (think snowflake, stripe kinda place). Really like my current job but Google seems always worth picking up the phone for...
