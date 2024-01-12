buckingham in
eBay pays $3m fine in harassment case
Execs at eBay mailed live spiders, cockroaches and a fetal pig to the residences of a few journalists writing critical pieces on eBay. They also targeted Craigslist listings inviting sexual encounters at their home and set trackers on these individuals by putting GPSes on their cars. $3m doesn’t seem nearly enough. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67951113
ossiaincSoftware Engineer
That is crazy, tech used to be the mafia less than a couple of decades ago. They just didn't anticipate they'd get this big. Hope those journalists are doing well, and getting a fat payday.
