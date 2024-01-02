BrooklynBroke in
Story Time: Any Good Negotiation Stories
The best I can do is that they offered me 90k and I asked for 98k. The company gave me a 95k salary offer and a 3k signing bonus, so roughly an 8% increase from the initial offer for that fiscal year. They had originally stated they never did a signing bonus.
If you don't ask, you don't get. Tell me your negotiation story. I love me a good story.
18
7721
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
My first negotiation was a total failure. 4 YOE, first job change as a SW engineer. I had told the recruiter the truth: I was struggling with burnout and lacking opportunities to work on bigger projects. I had also told him my (underpaid) salary. He came with an offer that was $7k over my (considerably underpaid) salary and wouldn't budge - "come on, you're really going to walk away from this offer? It's still an improvement." I had the final laugh though as I jumped from that shop ~2 years later for more pay. But this is a case where you learn more from failure than success. Negotiation is a game, and part of playing the game correctly means withholding information (like how unhappy you are) that hurts your bargaining position.
21
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,517