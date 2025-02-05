Need advise: Amazon CSA New Hire

I'm a recent graduate with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science and have recently started my role as a Cloud Support Associate. Should I send my manager a weekly summary of what I accomplished this week and my plans for the next week? He seems quite busy based on his calendar—what approach would you recommend?





Additionally, should I focus on gaining more hands-on experience before applying for a promotion to CSE? I reviewed the promotion requirements and found that I’m eligible to apply after completing onboarding. Should I apply for the promotion immediately after onboarding?





Thank you！