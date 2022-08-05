telescope in
What learnings have given you a 10x return in life?
I've learned a bunch of stuff over the years and I can identify a few things that have paid back outsized dividends on my quality of life.
Number one has to be writing and practicing capturing my thoughts down accurately to convey to others. Writing is just one medium of communication but it is how I got my current job, found my wife, and found my group of friends.
What are the top things that you've invested in that have enriched your life?
cafecito2Software Engineer
quality time with friends and family. I think when I left my hometown to go off and be a swe at a "big" tech company, I lost touch with my tribe. Sure, the money was great and the parties and stuff were cool, but people get older and after covid took some loved ones from me, i had a wake up call. none of this crap is real and i need to value people>profit.
