Google L4 -> Meta E5
I am currently an L4 at Google and am at a comfortable place in my team. I could probably go for L5 in the next 12-18 months.
However I have an E5 offer at Meta. I am feeling a bit nervous whether I'd be able to manage it at Meta given the strict expectations and yearly PIPs based on impact! Are there folks who have seen both sides, that can tell whether it's manageable or is it going to be a tough ride to suddenly deliver at a different level?
I almost feel not going ahead out of fear of not being able to manage. Is it necessary or am I overthinking it?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
E5 at Meta DOES come with higher expectations, especially with the current emphasis on performance and impact. That said, a lot of folks have made the L4 → E5 jump successfully, especially if they already had L5-level scope but weren’t officially leveled yet at Google. Meta does expect you to hit the ground running, but if you’re already operating at that level (even partially), it’s doable. Biggest shift is usually the pace and how much autonomy you’re expected to have from day one. If you're comfortable navigating ambiguity and driving your own work, you'll likely be fine. If you're hesitating solely out of fear, it might be worth pushing past that—just make sure you're honest with yourself about whether you're ready for more ownership. Most importantly though, like the other commenter said, I'd only do it if it were a big enough jump. The jump in stock sounds great though.
