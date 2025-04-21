Google L4 -> Meta E5

Poll

I am currently an L4 at Google and am at a comfortable place in my team. I could probably go for L5 in the next 12-18 months.





However I have an E5 offer at Meta. I am feeling a bit nervous whether I'd be able to manage it at Meta given the strict expectations and yearly PIPs based on impact! Are there folks who have seen both sides, that can tell whether it's manageable or is it going to be a tough ride to suddenly deliver at a different level?





I almost feel not going ahead out of fear of not being able to manage. Is it necessary or am I overthinking it?