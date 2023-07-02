turgut in
How can one get clients for freelancing as a software engineer?
Did anyone have success in working as a freelance developer? And how successful can this be in the long term?
JanElectrical Engineering
From what I was reading, you can try startups/smaller companies. It does not mean it is not possible to negotiate with corporations but it is much harder as they have more internal rules
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Yeah, definitely aim for smaller companies/startups. Once you have a portfolio of work, you can also try to get referrals from previous clients as well.
