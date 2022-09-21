Harrymarks in  
Software Engineer  

DevOps vs Data Engineer

Which carrer option pays more, DevOps or Data Engineer?

Software Engineer  
Salary depends on a few factors but in general DevOps with same experience gets 25-35% more salary than SDE. A lot of times its similar though because some SDE end up doing devops work anyway lol
Software Engineer  
you can negotiate the difference between the two so it's more about the type of work you want to do like the other guy said.

