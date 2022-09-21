Harrymarks in
DevOps vs Data Engineer
Which carrer option pays more, DevOps or Data Engineer?
6
2951
Sort by:
ncUGYk90381Software Engineer
Salary depends on a few factors but in general DevOps with same experience gets 25-35% more salary than SDE. A lot of times its similar though because some SDE end up doing devops work anyway lol
1
l308jNeRu7WSoftware Engineer
you can negotiate the difference between the two so it's more about the type of work you want to do like the other guy said.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482