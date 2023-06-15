BandGuy2924 in
Spotify Salaries (EU)
Hey Folks,
I am in final stages with Spotify but don't know the comp range as we haven't landed on a city yet. Would anyone be comfortable sharing general comp they receive as a Program Manager (or TPM) in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Berlin, or Madrid (or any other EU countries)?
Thanks!
MelMadnessTechnical Program Manager
I don't work at Spotify, but I make €150k in Berlin as a TPM for a similarly sized company
4
BandGuy2924Technical Program Manager
Thank you! This is super helpful info. Are you from Berlin originally or did you relocate? If you relocated, would you be willing to answer a few questions? Thanks!
