Unpopular opinion about FAANG PM interviews?
Mine is FAANG interviews aren't as hard to ace as a lot of people make it seem. Landing the role, getting team matched or even getting a decent enough offer are the real hard parts.
(unrelated, I finally saw Oppenheimer!)
I have a specific compensation value I put my skills at and know what kind of compensation I think is fair for certain job responsibilities I may have to do, so it’s made negotiations and my career a lot more comfortable because I’m not as focused on getting as much as the next guy. At this point in my career, someone more junior than me can make more money than me and that’s great for them, but as long as I’m happy with my comp, I think comparing just does more damage than it helps.
That said, I also think that a huge pay gap between people of the same level is not really fair either, so there’s a balance to be had in valuing yourself appropriately.