Google Sydney interview mess

I wanted to ask about your experience with Google interviews — I had a few myself, interviewing for the Sydney office. Honestly, mine was a complete mess.

It all started with scheduling issues. We initially agreed to move forward, but the interviews kept getting canceled. I’d ring in at the scheduled time, only to find no one there — without any prior notice or reschedule from their side. This happened four times in a row. As a result, the whole process got delayed by nearly three weeks.

Then, somehow, my interviews got reassigned to the Indian office — even though I was interviewing for a role in Sydney. Because of the time difference and limited interviewer availability, all my interviews were pushed to super late hours, around 10 PM. Not ideal, especially when you’re expected to perform at your best.

One of the interviews was particularly frustrating. The interviewer came across as completely disinterested — barely listening, clearly distracted, and full of himself. I even had to pause and ask if he was still paying attention — turns out, he wasn’t. He sat in silence for most of the interview, never giving any feedback or response. It felt like I was talking into the void.

Honestly, I expected Google interviews to be a gold standard — something to learn from. Instead, it was the complete opposite. Really disappointing.

P.S. Can someone please explain why on earth Google Docs is considered the best tool for diagrams during a system design interview? It’s like trying to draw with a potato.