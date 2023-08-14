cipherdel in
Internships for community college students?
I'm graduating high school in June '24 with plans to attend community college in my city & then transfer to a 4-year college. Can I expect there to be a good amount of tech internships (particularly related to cybersecurity) that are open to community college students applying?
ThaCarter Security Analyst
I've worked with plenty of interns from community colleges, so I think you should definitely have the chance to get some good work from there.
