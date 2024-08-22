Product Management Career Shift

Hello all,





I am considering a career shift from solutions architect - really technical product (data base) and position (coding, getting certifications, solving issues, modeling, etc.) I have been doing this for the past 3 years and prior to that I worked as software engineer. Any recommendations? Have any of you done the same and can share his/her journey? Tbh, my biggest fear is to start from scratch as some kind of associate.





Thank you in advance!!