Product Management Career Shift
Hello all,
I am considering a career shift from solutions architect - really technical product (data base) and position (coding, getting certifications, solving issues, modeling, etc.) I have been doing this for the past 3 years and prior to that I worked as software engineer. Any recommendations? Have any of you done the same and can share his/her journey? Tbh, my biggest fear is to start from scratch as some kind of associate.
Thank you in advance!!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
So you're thinking of getting back into engineering?
MautccSolution Architect
Yeap. Forgot to mention, I am looking for something like Technical Product Management, so I guess that is within Engineering, R&D, etc.
