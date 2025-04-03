sircodesalot in
Amazon L5 vs ServiceNow Staff SE
For someone around 10 yoe, L5 seems like a step down and also Amazon isn’t paying as much as one would expect from a FAANG company to pay as compared to ServiceNow. Which one to go for? Would I regret rejecting the FAANG tag?
bringeeRecruiter
Amazon L6/Senior usually wants above 8 YOE but with the market, they've been downleveling a lot of qualified folks, so i'm not surprised you've only got an L5 offer. I'd suggest taking ServiceNow and the higher job title. FAANG will always be there and you'll have more opportunities down the road to go back and get a higher level offer with them later. If you join Amazon now at L5, there's no telling when they'd promote you to L6.
sircodesalotSoftware Engineer
Thanks I was thinking the same. Just that I feel bad to reject a FAANG offer. But it makes sense right?
