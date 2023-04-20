19g617l4iktw60 in
Good compensation?
Is this "good" compensation? I accepted a job at a start up in Dec 2022.
Role: senior product manager
Location: remote
YOE: 8.5
Base $175k
RSU: I was given a # of units. Company currently in Series A
Bonus: 8%
^ comment on the bonus, this is the lowest i've ever had, am used to getting 20%. But also adding that this is the highest base i've had.
Yeah, I'd say that's solid for a Series A offer! I'd expect that from many Series B companies.
