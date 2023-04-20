Is this "good" compensation? I accepted a job at a start up in Dec 2022.





Role: senior product manager

Location: remote

YOE: 8.5

Base $175k

RSU: I was given a # of units. Company currently in Series A

Bonus: 8%





^ comment on the bonus, this is the lowest i've ever had, am used to getting 20%. But also adding that this is the highest base i've had.