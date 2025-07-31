seriously in
Tired of js work. What to upskill to beckme part of AI?
I work for a web dev team and I only deal with TS, JS and CI/CD (not even any cloud infra)
The server team works either GCP and GO.
How do I expand and become part of the AI development force? What skills are engineers at leading AI firms work with?
I used to be a fullstack + AWS (certified) in my previous job so I don't want to be left behind.
5
1034
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Start playing with open-source LLM tools (like Hugging Face) and build small AI-backed apps with LangChain or LlamaIndex. Real projects > theory at this point.
8
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,927