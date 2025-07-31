seriously in  
Computer Science at The University of Texas at Arlington 

Tired of js work. What to upskill to beckme part of AI?

I work for a web dev team and I only deal with TS, JS and CI/CD (not even any cloud infra)
The server team works either GCP and GO.

How do I expand and become part of the AI development force? What skills are engineers at leading AI firms work with?

I used to be a fullstack + AWS (certified) in my previous job so I don't want to be left behind.
5
1034
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks 
Start playing with open-source LLM tools (like Hugging Face) and build small AI-backed apps with LangChain or LlamaIndex. Real projects > theory at this point.
8

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,927