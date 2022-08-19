19g615l1zb3jl1 in
Job offerings in high ranges
I am looking into making a career shift. I am wondering what the best career is in terms of earning potential and what it takes to get that salary from a skillset perspective. I am refering to jobs that make 200+ a year.
I work as a network engineer currently and was thinking of transitiong to dev sec ops or distributed systems if possible.
Any thoughts?
tombanjoSoftware Engineering Manager
you seem to have the right idea, networking background will give you proper foundation for devops/security engineering. train up on cloud tech: docker, kubernetes, AWS or GCP, bash/linux admin, and on the programming side python, go, and/or java. learn all about restful APIs and/or grpc. if aiming for a security focus top it off with some oauth/oidc and some leading pbac/rbac systems.
19g615l1zb3jl1Networking Engineer
I have almost all of those checked off, I just dont know how much I would dictate in comp given my previous background? Any ideas...
What I am concerned about is coding interviews that delve into traditional cs logic that Faang companies are notorius for using. Binary tree's and the like....
It would be nice to get the lucrative pay, but I feel like what I just mentioned would be a serious barrier for consideration. Maybe those questions are just strictly traditional SE based interview questions.
