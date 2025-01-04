jaydubb in
Non Compete
Has anyone had to turn down a job because of extreme verbiage around competitors and industry?
7
6126
Sort by:
SaaSPLM15yrProduct Manager
Nope, and from what I recall, they are easy to get around.... but "I'm not offering legal counsel" its just my own wild opinion! https://www.upcounsel.com/voiding-a-non-compete-contract Non-competes may be voidable As of September 4, 2024, most non-compete agreements are federally unenforceable There are loopholes available for individuals still subject to non-competes https://www.upcounsel.com/non-compete-enforceability
4
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
A lot of the existing jurisprudence here sucks, because it was developed back when companies were much more regional/localized and workers could conceivably move far enough away from an old employer to not be a threat to their business. Tech as an industry came of age in a nationalized/globalized market atmosphere, so the region for which an employer has "legitimate business/competition interests" is the whole country or more; they have a reasonable argument that it's not "an overly large geographic area" from the employer's perspective and a lot of judges will agree. That's how most non-competes have historically been thrown out. What we actually need is a change in the social contract that prioritizes the ability for 99% of people to earn a living over businesses' competition concerns. That's what the FTC rule tries to do*. As stated though the rule is on hold and SCOTUS is Team Capital so don't rely on this rule ever coming back IMO. Talk to some people from AWS, they have a different experience regarding how easy (or not) it is to get out of their non-competes, and also how often they're enforced (often). *It does it poorly IMO; I would have tied the rule more closely to income, e.g. if you make $400k any handcuffs you have are probably golden handcuffs. The real problem to solve is people who cannot afford to be out of work for 6-12 months being forced to sign away their right to make a living anywhere else.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,607