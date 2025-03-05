Apple SDET (San Diego) offer negotiations

Poll

Hey everyone,





I recently cleared the SDET interview at Apple (San Diego) and am now awaiting the offer details. I have 14 years of experience in SW dev, automation, MLOPS and cross-functional collaboration.





I would love to hear from those who have insights into Apple's SDET levels and compensation structure:

1) What level should I expect for the years of experience (ICT3, ICT4, ICT5 etc.)?

2) What is the typical total compensation (Base + RSUs + Bonus) for this role in San Diego?

3) Any negotiation tips to maximize the offer?





Any insights would be greatly appreciated! Feel free to DM me if you prefer to share privately.

Poll for the level expected with 14 years of experience.

Thanks in advance! #Apple #SDET #Compensation #LevelsFYI #TechCareers #Negotiation