Remote jobs at top companies

I'm in a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy, a symptom of this is not having a lot of energy. At the moment I'm on the brink of death at the end of a school week, so I don't think I'll be able to handle full work weeks at a company. Are the top companies strict when it comes to giving remote positions?
Software Engineer
There are many sites with remote offerings. I hope you find a role that works for you!
