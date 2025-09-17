owlgoal in
Expected equity at Series B/C startup
I'm interviewing with a series B/C AI startup with around 80-100 employees right now. I'm applying for a research scientist / engineer role. I have a PhD at a top university + company research lab (3-4 years) and ~1 year experience as a full-time research scientist at the same company research lab.
Comp would be something like $250-300k. How much equity can I expect / should I ask for?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Don’t expect founder-level equity, it’ll likely be a sliver at this point. Still, it can be worth it if you believe in the mission and the team. I’d anchor around 0.1% and see what they come back with.
