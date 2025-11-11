egao in
How is internal mobility at gartner?
How easy is it to switch from like a data analyst position to something like data engineering?
roy1141Software Engineer at Adobe
From what I’ve seen on Reddit, internal mobility at Gartner really depends on your manager and business unit. Some folks say they’ve switched roles internally after a year or so, but others mentioned it’s pretty slow unless you have a manager actively pushing for it. Data Engineering roles there tend to be more centralized, so it might take networking internally to make the move happen.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Yeah, I looked this up and saw a few people on Reddit mentioning that Gartner’s analytics side can be pretty siloed. Data Analysts mostly handle dashboards and reporting, while the data engineering teams are smaller and focused on infrastructure or ingestion pipelines. It’s not impossible to switch, but you’d probably have to build strong internal relationships or demonstrate those skills on cross-team projects first.
