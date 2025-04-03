Looking for product management roles - Built product - $2.3M<12 months, Founder - 300K ARR, 1 exit

Ali Syed in
Hi guys. I am a product manager and ex-founder looking for my next role.
Quick highlights:
- Built and launched an internal AI-driven Analytics product to external users across the US - generated $2.3M.
- Founded and scaled a software solutions company - generated 300K ARR.
- Led product vision, strategy and GTM for a blockchain project - generated $7M in 32 mins.
- Founded a cofounder matchmaking community - got acquired.
Add-ons:
- Can work 100 hour weeks for years.
- Will not require sponsorship.
- Open to contract and full time roles.
Not looking for titles, looking to do impactful work, solving real problems at scale and deliver value to the company.
