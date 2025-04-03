Looking for product management roles - Built product - $2.3M<12 months, Founder - 300K ARR, 1 exit

Hi guys. I am a product manager and ex-founder looking for my next role.

Quick highlights:

Built and launched an internal AI-driven Analytics product to external users across the US - generated $2.3M.

Founded and scaled a software solutions company - generated 300K ARR.

Led product vision, strategy and GTM for a blockchain project - generated $7M in 32 mins.

Founded a cofounder matchmaking community - got acquired.





Add-ons:

Can work 100 hour weeks for years.

Will not require sponsorship.

Open to contract and full time roles.





Not looking for titles, looking to do impactful work, solving real problems at scale and deliver value to the company.







