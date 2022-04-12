SWE Mock Interview

Terraloop in  
Hey Everyone,


I am currently working as a Cloud Engineer and have a few interviews lined up for SWE positions. I would like to do one or two mock interviews so I can get comfortable with technical interviews. I am hoping to find individuals from this community willing to setup some time to do those with. I would very much appreciate it!


Kindest Regards

cliffooSoftware Engineer  
You may want to try pramp.com
