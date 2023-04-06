Miderkav in  
Hi All,

Does anybody know anything about "Senior Engineering Leader" role at Citi Bank?

I am interested to know if it is a management role or more like a staff/principal role?

What is the day 2 day and ideally what would be a fair market compensation for a role like that in the UK?


I believe it's a people management role and is generally leveled a Senior VP. You can find some Levels salary data here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/citi/salaries/software-engineering-manager/levels/c14
When you say "people management role", do you think that tech lead fits the description?

