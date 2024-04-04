iknow in
What’s the “deadline culture” in your company?
I come from a very Agile-based background (15 yoe) where deadlines aren't really a thing; it is understood that the team is working at its best capacity and therefore that things will be ready as soon as possible, so there is no benefit in setting a deadline. However, I'm beginning to hear a lot of talk about deadlines in interviews and I'm curious if my experience matches what's out there.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
That's generally been my experience as well. As long as the team is performing well and we're generally progressing at a good pace there aren't strict deadlines.
