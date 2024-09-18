WalterFFFFFF in
What skills can make a Java developer stand out from other Java developers?
Apart from Spring Boot framework, are there any Java-specific or broadly related skills that can make a Java developer stand out from other Java developers?
1
1422
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
In my experience, there’s a few key areas that would help you stand out from other Java developers. First, dive deep into advanced Java concepts—understanding design patterns, concurrency, and the ins and outs of the JVM will give you a solid foundation. Consider learning about microservices architecture, as it's a crucial aspect of modern application development. This ties in nicely with gaining some DevOps skills—tools like Docker, Kubernetes, and CI/CD practices are invaluable in today’s tech landscape. Don’t overlook cloud platforms, either. Familiarity with AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud will make you more versatile. Lastly, always be open to enhancing your soft skills—strong communication and teamwork are key to successful collaborations. Really pay attention to this last one too, because even though you obviously need to know what you’re doing as a developer to keep your job, don’t underestimate how important it is to have people enjoy working with you. That’s really what’ll set you apart in the long-run, imo.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,590