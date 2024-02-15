undertone in
OpenAI just released their text to video model, Sora
"We’re teaching AI to understand and simulate the physical world in motion, with the goal of training models that help people solve problems that require real-world interaction.
Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model. Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt."
earlydismissalSoftware Engineer
The demos look very realistic, way better than other models like Stable Diffusion. There aren't as many artifacts.
elchaporealSoftware Engineer
Lol your username did not match the comment
