Negotiating severance package
Does levels.fyi help in netotiatinf severance package ? If now anyone has anu suggestions for that ? My friend got laid off today .
OpenGreensBusiness Analyst at Illumina
Usually severance is not negotiable but is based on time at the company. It never hurts to ask, but you sorta need to do it at the time you are laid off, and have a direct ask. Instead of asking "is there any room to move on the days paid off" instead you can say something like "Is it possible to have my gym membership covered through the end of the year" or "Can I get an additional week paid since I haven't used vacation this time year". Depends on the exact scenario though
