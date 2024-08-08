What should I talk about in 1:1's?

I don't really know what to say to my manager in 1:1's. With nothing to talk about, we end up just doing a deeper dive of my standup. I will sometimes ask about the business, but this doesn't seem like it's helping me that much. I'll typically hear something that's being messaged from leadership.





But I do feel like 1:1's are an important part of career progression. I hear about how people use them to get guidance and make adjustments to their career.





How do I do this?