timbvuk2 in
What should I talk about in 1:1's?
I don't really know what to say to my manager in 1:1's. With nothing to talk about, we end up just doing a deeper dive of my standup. I will sometimes ask about the business, but this doesn't seem like it's helping me that much. I'll typically hear something that's being messaged from leadership.
But I do feel like 1:1's are an important part of career progression. I hear about how people use them to get guidance and make adjustments to their career.
How do I do this?
32
51866
Sort by:
76
safebutunsafe21Solution Architect
This is a good list. But is a defensive list. I would say that 1:1s are the time to show off. You can't show off in team meetings, it comes off gross. But here, you can. Think of these as a build up to your final show off in the performance evaluation phase. So use it appropriately to show off your positives to help build your brand with your supervisor.
19
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,590
1. Healthcheck/burn out state
2. Any blockers or feedback in their tasks they are working on.
3. How they feel about what they are working on. If they don’t like it, think about moving them to another task that suits their skill set.
4. High level goals for mid and end of year evaluation. What do they want to work on next quarters. What tech do they want to get involved with. What skillset do I think they should develop more.
5. My feedback to them. This is probably one of the most important parts. Honest feedback if they are doing good or needs improvement. Call out specific things I think they can do better.
6. Their feedback to me.