ramenenjoyer
What exactly broke the job market back in 2022?
I'm fortunate enough to have had a stable job through this tough market, but what exactly made this job market so bad again?
Yeah 2022 wasn't so great for stocks and we were also reeling from COVID still back then, but I'm still not quite sure what happened. What made it so hard for SWEs to land jobs and why is it still such a big problem?
People forget that historically, tech companies used to expand much more slowly. Noone in 2015 was hiring like in 2022, 100k was considered a great salary and only a select few companies were pioneering additional benefits. People didn't even dare dream of WFH arrangements. If you were good, you didn't have a problem getting a job in big tech, but otherwise, you were probably gonna work in some uninspiring company that was just starting to figure out what digitalization is. And even big tech was very far from hiring people wholesale like they did around 2022.