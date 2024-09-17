ramenenjoyer in  
Software Engineer  

What exactly broke the job market back in 2022?

I'm fortunate enough to have had a stable job through this tough market, but what exactly made this job market so bad again?


Yeah 2022 wasn't so great for stocks and we were also reeling from COVID still back then, but I'm still not quite sure what happened. What made it so hard for SWEs to land jobs and why is it still such a big problem?

15
9567
Sort by:
MLE3760ML / AI  
All big tech companies overexpanded, fueled by low interest rates, abundant private capital and some temporary tax breaks. Additionally the tech labor market used to be much smaller (for a long time it was a relatively new and niche field with few experienced veterans). Nowadays, interest rates are high, private capital scarce and tax cuts gone. The astronomically high compensation (and a whole bunch of other non-monetary benefits) caused by labor shortage in tech not only attracted an absurd number of new people (no wonder, we used to hear "just learn how to code and you'll be set for life" all the time), but also made companies reconsider why they should be paying domestic engineers that much if they can get the same quality employees elsewhere for half (or third) of the price, which caused a lot of outsourcing (particularly to Eastern Europe, not just India, as is a common myth).

People forget that historically, tech companies used to expand much more slowly. Noone in 2015 was hiring like in 2022, 100k was considered a great salary and only a select few companies were pioneering additional benefits. People didn't even dare dream of WFH arrangements. If you were good, you didn't have a problem getting a job in big tech, but otherwise, you were probably gonna work in some uninspiring company that was just starting to figure out what digitalization is. And even big tech was very far from hiring people wholesale like they did around 2022.
24

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,590