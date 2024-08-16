adgh in
FPGA Design and Hardware jobs in the High Frequency Trading (HFT) Firms Market
Do you know about specific HFT firms work/life balance? How was or is your experience working there? I'm looking to work in Austin, TX. Mentally from from stressful, toxic environments supposedly have changed. Great opportunities for salaries, benefits and bonuses. If you can include numbers here as well, you're welcome!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'm not sure about Design/Hardware roles in HFT, but generally they're notoriously difficult companies to work for. It works for a lot of people and the pay is great, but you definitely earn what they give you.
